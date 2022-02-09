Weekend Meteorologist/Weekday Reporter needed to be a part of a 3 person weather team.
If you have a passion for weather, I want to hear from you. Your Hometown Lima Stations has an opening for an on-air personality dedicated to providing the weather to weather hungry Northwest & West Central Ohio viewers. The winning candidate will present the weather during our weekend 6 & 11pm newscasts on our NBC Station.
An outgoing personality is a must. This is a unique opportunity as we have all 4 major networks under one roof. Live weather reports from the field will be required. Successful candidate will also be required to post the forecast on our website, and Facebook page. There will be some news reporting in addition to weather duties. If candidate is able to shoot (JVC Model 800 series cameras), write and edit weather & news stories on ENPS and Final Cut Pro, you have a leg up. The winning candidate must work well with the weather team and news staff. Working knowledge of WSI Max, ENPS, and FINAL CUT moves you to the head of the class.
A Meteorology degree is required.
Your Hometown Lima Stations offers excellent benefits including health, dental and vision and immediate 401k plan. Must pass BMV background check and drug test if offered the job.