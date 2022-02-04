Morning Anchor/Producer-Your Hometown Stations in Lima, Ohio has an opening for a morning anchor/producer. Do you have anchor experience and are looking for a frontline anchor chair? Tired of the weekends? Have the personality to co-anchor and present the news of the day, do live interviews, plus add to the lighter side of the 6a-7a newscast Monday through Friday. I want to hear from you.
This is a unique opportunity, Your Hometown Lima Stations has all the major networks under one roof. It may be a small market, but there is potential for growth.
Winning candidate will co-anchor/produce hour morning show, plus Today Show live cut in’s. Will shoot stories occasionally. We have a live truck and mobile LIVE and successful candidate may go live on occasion. Non- linear editing (Final Cut) and working knowledge of ENPS is a definite plus and good writing, time management and being a team player is essential. Successful candidate must work well with other team members in various departments. Working knowledge of social media, i.e. Facebook and website gives you a step up.
4 year college degree required. Previous on-air anchor experience is preferred. Preferably a year plus. Your Hometown Lima Stations offers excellent benefits (health, vision, dental) plus immediate 401K plan. Must have a good driving record. Will do BMV background check, drug test if offered job.