Time to get your TV news broadcast career started at one of the top small market stations in the country!
Your Hometown Stations in Lima, OH is looking for a Multimedia Journalist. This position could open the doors to your broadcast career. This position will require covering local news, including, but not limited to, city and county government, court cases, spot news, and any other news of the day, and possibly shooting some sports. You will shoot your own video, write stories, and edit as a one-man/woman band. This is a unique opportunity with the four major networks under one roof.
The job is full-time, with work days to be determined, with possible vacation & holiday fill-in. If you know Adobe Premiere, ENPS, JVC-800/Canon series camera, you have a step up.
If you have an eye for seeing and shooting great videos, and have a knack for finding stories, you will love this job. Live experience, shooting, and reporting and you go to the head of the class. If you can hit the ground running, you are the person we want.
Must pass BMV background check and pass a drug test if offered the job. This is a full-time position that includes health, vision, and dental benefits if so desired. Immediate 401k is also available. Please indicate on your application where you saw this job posting. We look forward to hearing from you.
To apply, please go to this link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=30515&company=cablesystem