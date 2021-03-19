Link To Apply: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=24175&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.
The Production Assistant/ Floor Director is responsible for studio operations during news, preparation before newscasts, lighting and microphones checks, staging, and positioning of studio cameras. We are looking for someone who is interested in a career in television and would like to grow in our organization. Applicant must be reliable, on time, and has an eye for detail.
Position is part-time, 20 hours per week, nights and weekends. All applicants must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, and operate equipment, computers, and electronic mail.
High School Diploma required.
Hours:
Thursday 4pm – 7pm.....9pm - 12am
Friday 4pm – 7pm.....9pm - 12am
Saturday 5pm – 7pm.....10pm - 12am
Sunday 5pm – 7pm.....10pm - 12am
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.