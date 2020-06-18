Sports Reporter needed to tell the local stories of student-athletes, cover the games, and provide the scores for a sports hungry West Central Ohio. Will help provide extensive local coverage of high schools and surrounding colleges as part of our 3 person sports team. On top of local sports, we highlight the Big 10, NASCAR, NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL. However, our focus is local, local and more local sports. This is a full-time position with benefits available and the possibility of advancement in an always changing business. NOTE: This position may start as a news MMJ until it becomes clear when fall sports, i.e. high school football and volleyball begins because of COVID 19 restrictions. When fall sports start, this position will be full time sports, but that is contingent on the fall sports schedule beginning. Occasional anchoring is a certainty. Must be able to report, shoot and edit. Live experience a must. Knowledge of Ohio sports a plus. We are seeking an individual who is creative, energetic, and has a knack for telling people stories. We want more than X`s and O`s. Be able to tell a story. We want somebody who can do more than just voice highlights and read scores. Experience with JVC cameras/Final Cut/ENPS a plus. College degree is required. Somebody who is web savvy and can further develop a sports web page moves to the top of the class. A BMV background check will occur. A clean driving record is required. Must pass drug test if offered the job. Send DVD or link, resume and cover letter to: fitz@wlio.com or Your Hometown Lima Stations, News Director Jeff Fitzgerald, 1424 Rice Avenue. Lima, Ohio 45805. Please identify where you saw this posting in your cover letter.
Your Hometown Lima Stations is an equal opportunity employer.