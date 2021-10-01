Full time (40 hrs. p/wk), with generous benefits. A television Master Control Operator must be able to stand, sit, reach to operate equipment, computers, write logs, memos, email, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals, and work cooperatively near others. The operator is responsible for the transmission of television programming to the public. You control what our viewers see!
The schedule will mainly include evenings and weekends with a middle shift on one day and working occasional holiday relief hours. The hours and days for this position are: Wed 11:30am-7:30pm & Thu-Sun 7:30pm-3:30am.
Requirements: High school diploma, experience with Microsoft applications, legal U.S. citizen, good driving record & reliable transportation, ability to pass drug test, common sense, ambition, and attention to detail. Military veterans encouraged to apply. On the job training provided to the right candidate.
Apply ON-LINE:
https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=25504&company=cablesystem
Questions can be sent to tsimpson@wlio.com.
Your Hometown Stations is an equal employment opportunity employer. Applications close October 24, and 9PM.