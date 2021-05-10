Your Hometown Stations has a full time position available. A

MCR operator is responsible for station automation, transmitters,

logs, and broadcast servers with occasional satellite or microwave

program acquisition. You control what our viewers see.

A television Master Control Operator must be able to operate

equipment and computers, create e-mails, letters and memos,

conduct face-to-face discussions, and work cooperatively in close

proximity to others. A Master Control Operator is also responsible

for the transmission of television programming to the public.

Common sense, ambition, and attention to detail are extremely

important. The position is 40 hours per week with a GREAT!!!

benefit package. The schedule will mainly include evenings and

weekends with a middle shift on one day and working occasional

holiday relief hours. Training will be provided.

Please apply at:

https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=242

63&amp;company=cablesystem

