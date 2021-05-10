Your Hometown Stations has a full time position available. A
MCR operator is responsible for station automation, transmitters,
logs, and broadcast servers with occasional satellite or microwave
program acquisition. You control what our viewers see.
A television Master Control Operator must be able to operate
equipment and computers, create e-mails, letters and memos,
conduct face-to-face discussions, and work cooperatively in close
proximity to others. A Master Control Operator is also responsible
for the transmission of television programming to the public.
Common sense, ambition, and attention to detail are extremely
important. The position is 40 hours per week with a GREAT!!!
benefit package. The schedule will mainly include evenings and
weekends with a middle shift on one day and working occasional
holiday relief hours. Training will be provided.
Please apply at:
https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=242
63&company=cablesystem