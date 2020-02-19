Your Hometown Stations has a full time position available. A MCR operator is responsible for station automation, transmitters, logs, and broadcast servers with occasional satellite or microwave program acquisition. You control what our viewers see.
A television Master Control Operator must be able to operate equipment and computers, create e-mails, letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions, and work cooperatively in close proximity to others. A Master Control Operator is also responsible for the transmission of television programming to the public. Common sense, ambition, and attention to detail are extremely important. The position is 40 hours per week with a great benefit package. The schedule will include evenings and weekends and working occasional holiday relief hours. Training will be provided.
Send resume with; past work history, work and personal references and pay requirements to Tim Byrne, MCR Supervisor, Your Hometown Stations, 1424 Rice Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45805.
Resumes must be submitted by mail or e-mail in PDF or MSWord format. No website submissions or phone calls. Questions via e-mail to tbyrne@wlio.com. Your Hometown Stations is an equal opportunity employer. Applications close at 5:00pm March 14, 2020.
