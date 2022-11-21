TIME TO GET YOUR TV NEWS BROADCAST CAREER STARTED AT ONE OF THE TOP SMALL MARKET STATIONS IN THE COUNTRY!
Your Hometown Stations in Lima, OH is looking for a Multi Media Journalist, This position could open the doors to your broadcast career. This position will require covering local news, including, but not limited to, city and county government, spot news and any other news of the day, and possibly shooting some sports. You will shoot your own video, write stories and edit as a one man/woman band. This is a unique opportunity with the 4 major networks under one roof. The job is full time, work days to be determined, with possible vacation & holiday fill-in. If you know Final Cut, ENPS, JVC-800/Canon series camera, you have a step up. Job requires posting your stories on our website and Facebook page so social media knowledge is helpful. Live experience and you go to the head of the class. If you can hit the ground running, you are the person I want. Must pass BMV background check and pass drug test if offered the job. This is a full-time position which includes health, vision and dental benefits if so desired. Immediate 401k also available. Please indicate on your application where you saw this job posting. I look forward to hearing from you.