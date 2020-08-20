Your Hometown Stations is the regions leader for local News, Weather and Sports. We cover the stories you want to see all around West Central Ohio. Our news content is available live on air, online and on your phone. You are also able to get all of your local news right here on hometownstations.com both on your desktop and mobile devices when you’re on the go.
Your Hometown Stations is a FOX/NBC/ABC/CBS-affiliated television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Your Hometown Stations is owned by Block Communications, located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.
VIDEOGRAPHER/MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST
We are looking for someone with a keen eye for news video gathering. We want more than just your basic video. You will shoot with a reporter and one man/woman band. There will be spot news, meetings, news conferences, feature pieces and a wide variety of sports. The winning candidate will also shoot live shots on a regular basis. We have one live truck and LIVE U capabilities. Training will be provided.
Proficiency with JVC model 800 series camera gives you a step up. You will be in charge of your assigned camera, tripod, batteries and microphone. You will also, when needed, shoot, write, and edit your own stories, so knowledge of and previous experience with Final Cut Pro and ENPS is a plus.
Education: 4 year college degree preferred.
The position is tentatively M-F with paid overtime. Fill in for holidays, vacations and illness is also a likely possibility. This position is full time with health, vision and dental benefits available if so desired, as is an immediate 401k.
To apply, please click on the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23766&company=cablesystem
Your Hometown Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer.