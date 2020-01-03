My love for broadcasting started all the way back to elementary school when I heard my voice over the loudspeaker for the morning pledge. I was then involved with live morning shows at my schools from 5th grade up until I graduated. In high school, I played many parts in my school’s own television station. From main anchor to director, I was involved with every part.
SUNY Oswego is where my love for broadcasting flourished and I sharpened my skills. I became heavily involved with WTOP, my college’s news station, and even dabbled in their radio station. With my experience at WTOP, I was able to land an internship with CNY Central, a news station in Syracuse, NY. I graduated in August 2019 and shortly after, I got a call from the news director here at WLIO. I started as an MMJ in November and have loved every minute spent in Lima so far!
Being from Buffalo, I am a born and raised Bills fan. That also means that I’m constantly on the lookout for a great wing place. When I’m not at work, I’m at home baking goodies or getting artsy. I hope to become more involved with the community the longer I am here!