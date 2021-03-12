Hello, Lima! It feels good to call west central Ohio home again.
My journey in the news business started here at Hometown Stations as an intern in May 2018. That summer, I was promoted to Multimedia Journalist.
After reporting in Lima, I moved up to the mitten state to work for Newschannel 3 in West Michigan as a Digital Reporter/Producer. Yes, I am still a Buckeye’s fan.
In 2020, I spent a year in Washington DC as the Social Media Coordinator of the National Museum of Health and Medicine. This in-depth look at the history of the U.S. is an invaluable tool for my career in Journalism. I believe you have to understand the past in order to comprehend the present.
I graduated from the University of Findlay in 2018 with a degree in Journalism/Digital Media. While at UF, I edited The Pulse, an award winning campus newspaper. I also reported local and national events for the campus TV station, UFTV.
Cross country and track initially attracted me to UF. Running is still a passion of mind and keeps me healthy while allowing me to support local causes through charitable races.
I’m happy to be back and am excited to reconnect with you all! Start off your mornings with me on First Edition Monday through Friday from 6-7 a.m.
Have a story idea? Email me at hpaxson@wlio.com!