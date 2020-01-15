Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in
Communication. While studying Media Production, I fostered my passion for it through creating short films. Now, I am expressing it through
broadcasting as an employee of WLIO, my first job following school!
Outside of work, I enjoy visiting the movie theater, spending time with my boyfriend, family, and friends, trying new foods, and all things
skeletons. Being from West Central Ohio, I am so excited for this opportunity to learn and establish my career here, while learning more about the
Lima area, and the stories it has to tell.
If you ever want to talk film and television, have any eatery recommendations, or any story ideas, email me at lsiegel@wlio.com.