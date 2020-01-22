Hello! My name is Nathan Kitchens. I come from Martinsville, Indiana, near Indianapolis. Growing up in the Ohio Valley, I caught the weather bug at an early age. My most memorable event was an F-3 tornado which ripped through my hometown in September 2002. Although tornadoes may have triggered my passion at an early age, winter weather is my favorite to predict.
I graduated from Mississippi State in May 2017 where I received my Bachelor's degree in Geosciences, with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology. My first job after graduation was at a private weather company called BAM Weather, where I had the opportunity to forecast for big-name sport teams and farmers across the country for 2 1/2 years. I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career.
You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything, NKitchens@wlio.com!