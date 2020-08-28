Hello! My name Sartaj Singh. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, I am excited to call Lima home!
A graduate of the University of Akron, I started my broadcasting career in Cleveland at Fox 8 WJW-TV as a Production Coordinator. At the same time I was a part-time sports reporter for WMFD-TV in Mansfield, Ohio. A year later, I joined WMFD-TV full-time as an Anchor/Multimedia Journalist, where two years later I was promoted to News Director. Now, I am apart of Your Hometown Stations in Lima as a Multimedia Journalist!
I am a big Cleveland sports fan, and a fan of international football as well.
I am looking forward to covering the latest in West Central Ohio! If you would like to contact me for a story idea, email me at ssingh@wlio.com.