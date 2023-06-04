An inmate who escaped from wood county jail died several hours after his capture and return to the jail.
24-year-old Dakota Embry was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 pm on Friday, just seven hours after being apprehended and re-booked into the jail.
Deputies attempted CPR but Embry was pronounced dead when EMS arrived. There were no signs of foul play, and his body was sent to the Lucas County Coroners office for further investigation.
Embry had previously escaped Wood County Jail alongside Justin Firman last Thursday.