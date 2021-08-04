Change is the only constant when it comes to our planet's history! The discovery of marine fossils in the Andes mountains and barley pollen in Greenland are fascinating examples. This chart below, adapted from the Smithsonian Natural Museum of Natural History, really puts into perspective how today's temperatures pale in comparison to the warmer periods in Earth's past.
How do we actually know what the climate was like millions of years ago, even way before there were humans? Scientists can reconstruct climate periods by analyzing tree ring data, the layers of sediments and pollen grain buried at the bottom of our oceans, and drilling into glacial ice sheets.
Fossilized remains of plants and animals are a clear indication of changing climate. A palm frond fossil was found in Utah's Green River Basin, dating back 50 million years ago during the Eucene period.
Scientists can also infer past temperatures based on historical data written down from humans. This includes records of planting and harvest dates where humans had settled, diaries, shipping records, and government documents.
The instrumental data today delivers us the most consistent and accurate way to measure our climate. This includes data from satellites and weather instruments here on the ground recording weather conditions daily. Unfortunately, only 1/10,000,000 of our planet's climate history is covered by the instrumental record!
Using the instrumental record, we can see what changes are occurring.