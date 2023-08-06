ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are trying to reach as many children and their families as they can.
Allen County Early Headstart and Headstart are now taking applications for classes. The agency offers programs for children from birth to 5 years of age. The programs are offered through West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP) to provide health, educational and nutritional services to promote positive development in children from low-income families. They not only offer classroom learning for children but home visits to help the entire family.
"The teachers are also the family service workers working with the family to develop family goals. So if the family wants to get its driver's license or if they want to get the GED. possibly purchase a house. Then the FSW will give them some of the tools they need. They'll give resources in the community where they can go and get those services met," said Phyllis Montrose, child development services director.
There are income requirements to be eligible for the free program. Headstart offers locations all throughout Allen County and you can learn more at West Ohio Community Action Partnership's website at wocap.org.