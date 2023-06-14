ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The inmate that escaped Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute will be arraigned on the charges he is facing in Kentucky when he was caught.
47-year-old James Lee is facing fleeing and receiving stolen property charges in Henderson, Kentucky. He will be arraigned on those charges next Tuesday. There is no word on when an extradition hearing will be held to bring him back to Ohio to face charges for his escape from the Lima prison.
Lee was in prison on burglary charges from Allen County and was captured after he and 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie crashed a stolen car in Henderson while being chased by law enforcement. Gillespie's body was found days later in the Ohio River. Five employees from Allen Oakwood Correctional were placed on leave because of the investigation into Lee and Gillespie's escape.