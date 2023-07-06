ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are wanting to vote in the August 8th special election, the deadline to register is fast approaching.
Monday, July 10th is the last day to register to vote for the special election. The Allen County Board Elections will be open until 9 p.m. to give people a chance to come in to register and you can also register online at their website allenboe.ohio.gov. Either way you choose the process is simple.
"The only things they have to do is be able to registration form. Provide answers for the two questions at the top, are you a citizen and are you at least 18 years of age. Give us your name and address, birth date, and a form of identification. To register to vote you either need your last four of your social security or driver's license state ID number and your signature and your good to go," explained Kathy Meyer, director at the Allen County Board of Elections.
Meyer says they are expecting a low turnout as there is only one thing on the ballot, State Issue 1.