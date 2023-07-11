LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council learned how to create a "Brain Healthy Workplace" during their monthly meeting.
Mental illness is attributed as the greatest cause of worker disability worldwide, and guest speaker Scott Warrick says we need to look at how that impacts our brain chemistry. Warrick discusses how exposure to harassment and bullying in toxic work environments can lead to brain damage ranging from anxiety, depression to even memory loss. Warrick stresses the importance of creating a workplace that is inclusive and safe.
"We've gotta change our workplaces and our lives. That cortisol and adrenaline that surges through your body when you're attacked by another human being, is three times than when your car won't start. That will destroy your brain, and today we know that cortisol causes Alzheimer's cells to grow," stated Scott Warrick, Human Resource Consulting & Employment Law Services.
Warrick says we can repair and rewire our brains by making positive changes in our professional and social lives.
"Meditation, weight loss, exercise. Hanging around good people. They fill you with those your stress chemicals which is dopamine, serotonin, all those wonderful cocktails for your brain, and over time, your brain will heal," added Warrick.
If you are interested in becoming a safety council member, you can call 419-222-6708. If you enroll by the end of July, you will qualify for a rebate on your workers' compensation premiums for the fiscal year 2024.