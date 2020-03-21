Every year around this time K&J Greenhouse in Columbus Grove is typically busy with customers constantly putting in orders for their annual Easter lilies and hydrangeas.
But this year things have changed. Many of the business's plants and flowers are sold to churches and with them closing down due to the concerns around the spread of Covid-19, sales have been declining.
“What orders in many cases we had have been cancelled and other cases orders are not even being placed,” said Ken Wright, K&J Greenhouse owner. “We grow about 7,000 plants here for Easter and unless something changes we fully expect to dump about 80 percent of that crop.”
But despite this big loss, there's still work to be done. Wright has actually hired on some extra help to finish up things on the production side.
“We need to get as many of those things done as quickly as possible for fear of my employees having to stay home because if that happens we have this whole place to run with my wife and I and it would be an impossible task,” said Wright.
In the 42 years of being in business, wright says he has never experienced anything like this. If things don't change within in the next couple of months, he believes it could potentially damage his and other area businesses.
“If the markets aren’t back to normal through the normal channels by late April or by May 1st there could be some serious losses to my fellow growers as well in the area,” he said.