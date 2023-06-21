ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A tree has the ability to provide benefits to all life on earth and trees are the topic of summer camp in the parks.
"Three Cheers For Trees" has youngsters learning about different species of trees, what they provide to not only humans but also animals while enjoying the outdoors. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District hosting the 2-day camp at the McLean Teddy Bear Park. The youngsters are learning through reading, puzzles, and play.
"We went on hikes. We did fun stuff. We talked about what the trees give us. We got to play and we got to have lunch here. We talk a little bit more. Played on the playground and everyone came and picked us up," said Josey Black, who is enjoying the JAMPD camp.
"They're part of nature and they're very good to nature. How are they good to nature? Because they give air and they're always giving air," stated Carter Phillips, who enjoyed the JAMPD camps.
"We went on a hike. That was my favorite thing. What did you see on your hike? Um, some, I forget. I keep forgetting," commented Nathan Sizemore, who enjoyed the JAMPD camp.
"About trees give us air. Anything else? Um, they give us food to eat and they give us honey," added Reylyn Hughett, who enjoyed the JAMPD camp.
The park district has a variety of programs throughout the summer. You can learn more about them at their website under programs.