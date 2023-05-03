PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Kindergarteners in Putnam County had a chance to learn important safety lessons as they get ready for summer break.
Putnam County Safety City set up a mini-city, bringing everyday safety issues into reality. A booth on railroad safety had children ride on a train and learn how to navigate a railroad crossing. A booth on water safety focused on the importance of life jackets and how to prevent drowning. Other booths had children driving toy cars and riding bicycles to learn how to signal left and right. Safety City is thankful for volunteers from the local police department to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and others who work to keep the program strong.
"We have had a lot of people in our county who have come out and have donated their time and donated their money to purchase the items we need to keep this going for many more years," said Jeanne Botkin, Safety City Coordinator.
Sponsors for the program include the Putnam County Task Force and the Putnam County Educational Service Center.