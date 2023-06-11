SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club of Lima raised money with their annual barbeque dinner sale to continue their mission of improving the lives of children.
Around two dozen volunteers prepared and served about 900 chicken halves, one hundred ham slices, and sides to go with every dinner. The sale is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. Proceeds support their youth programs around the Lima area, like their Builders Clubs.
Lima City Schools, The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and more use these clubs to teach kindness and important life skills.
"They all do service projects, they choose their own projects, and they also have fundraisers and things like that. For example, they volunteer at West Ohio Food Bank, they also volunteer at Our Daily Bread, and Family Promise," explained Robert Day, the secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Lima.
They also raise money to help Kiwanis International serve children all across the world.