ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County's parks are looking for a bump in funding in November's upcoming election.
The Heritage Trails Park District held a public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a new levy on the ballot for the general election on November 7th. They're asking voters to a approve half a mill over the next five years. Funding would come from property taxes, with residents paying about $18 annually per $100,000 in real estate.
Park officials say the goal of the levy is to be able to make more land available for everyone to come out and enjoy.
"We will be able to develop lands throughout Auglaize County and we are looking for natural areas for the opportunity to be near schools for environmental education, for the opportunity to have access to rivers and trails throughout the county," said Allison Brady, park commissioner for the Heritage Trails Park District.
To learn more about the levy, or if you are interested in volunteering for the campaign, you find the park district's contact information on their website.