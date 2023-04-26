Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Non-profit of the Year Award Finalists

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Three local agencies work to improve the lives of local residents and the community as a whole, here are the finalists for the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Non-profit of the Year Award.
Senior Citizen Services' mission is to maintain and improve the quality of life for people who are 50 and older in Allen and the surrounding counties. Besides traditional fitness activities, they have specialty programs like Rocksteady Boxing for people with Parkinson's and an aquatics program for those who suffer from arthritis. Outside of fitness, they offer many social activities like cards and painting.
"A lot of our members are retired, so coming here gives them purpose and I think having a purpose in life is really important," says Ashley Heaphy, executive director of Senior Citizen Services. "They find friendship, they just find people to talk to, and hang out with, and they also get in shape and enjoy that quality of life, full quality of life that all people need and deserve. No matter what age you are."
You could describe the Lima Salvation Army, as a church finding ways to help in any way they can. Through food and utility assistance programs, the after-school programs, and during the holiday season they help hundreds of children have a better Christmas, through Toys for Tots and their Christmas assistance program. Over a year's time, they help around 12,000 people with their various needs.
"It's a blessing to the Lord. It truly a wonderful blessing," says Captain Phillip Bender, Lima Salvation Army. "It's a good tired, that I call it. You are helping so many people and at the end of the day, you are like I did this and it's a wonderful feeling. The Salvation Army is here if you need something. I would say please call us, please ask. We can't help if people don't ask."
Crossroads Crisis Center has been serving the area since 1980, by empowering, educating, and being a voice for domestic violence survivors. They do that through various programs like their shelter, court and mobile advocacy, and 24/7 crisis hotline or a text and chat service for those who may not be able to use the phone safely. Crossroads wants survivors to know that there is hope and help to get out of a bad situation.
"They need support and services and education on domestic violence and trauma. So they know exactly what happened to them, and to make sure they understand that none of this was their fault," says Christel Keller Executive Director of Crossroads Crisis Center. "We hope to empower survivors and advocate for them and provide as many services, to make sure they can live a violence-free life."
Those were the finalists for Non-profit of the Year.