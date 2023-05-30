LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new addition to Lima City School's Summer Lunch Program will make it easier for area kids to receive a hot meal while on summer break.
Today, Lima City Schools unveiled their new Spartan Ride Express van which will provide hot meals on the go when the summer lunch program launches on June 5th. The van will make stops at three area parks on Mondays through Thursdays. The summer lunch program is free for any child up to eighteen years of age, regardless of whether they attend the lima city school system.
"We're super excited because we're going to be able to offer hot food to three locations that will be mobile. That will be Lincoln Park at 11:00, the Faurot Park at 11:30, and then MLK Park at 12," explained Carrie Woodruff, food services director for Lima City Schools.
Hot lunches will also be available at four locations on Mondays through Thursdays from 11 to 12:30. Parents can also fill out a one-time application to be eligible for weekend lunches that will be handed out every Thursday.
Press Release from Beth Jokinen, Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools on Tuesday unveiled its new Spartan Lunch Express van that will provide another way to get lunches to students over the summer.
The van will make stops beginning June 5 at various apartment complexes and parks. Children will receive a packaged meal to take with them.
The district will also continue to provide free lunches for children at several school buildings this summer through the Summer Food Program. These are eat-in sites.
Children and teens between the ages of one and 18 qualify for the summer meals. Children do not have to attend the Lima City Schools to get the lunches.
Meals will be available at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning June 5:
Heritage Elementary School, 816 College Ave.
Independence Elementary School, 615 Tremont Ave.
Liberty Arts Magnet School, 338 W. Kibby St.
Unity Elementary School, 925 E. Third St.
Lunches will be available through Aug. 3.
Spartan Lunch Express Stops
The Spartan Express will be at the following locations Mondays through Thursdays from June 5 to Aug. 3:
Lincoln Park: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Faurot Park: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
MLK Park: 12 to 12:20 p.m.
Other Van (Children’s Hunger Alliance shelf-stable meals)
Lima West Apartments: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Brower Road Apartments: 11:30 to 11:50 p.m.
Maplewood Apartments: noon to 12:20 p.m.
*There will be no lunches at schools or Spartan Lunch Express stops July 3 and 4.