LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming agriculture and outdoor occupations and engineering technology campus.
Two new buildings will be built at the old Emerson Elementary School site to accommodate different programs. The engineering building will provide additional space for robotics, 3D printing, and other machines, while the ag building will provide enough room for students to learn woodworking and welding skills. A greenhouse with hydroponics will also be constructed on the campus, and outdoor areas will be available for planting and working with farm equipment.
Both structures are anticipated to be completed by the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.