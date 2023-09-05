ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Elks Lodge #54 has generously donated $1,498 to the Village of Elida to purchase emergency equipment for the community.
The funds will purchase two automated external defibrillators for the police department's patrol vehicles. Recent research by the National Institute of Health has shown that early defibrillation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can save lives and increase survival rates to 70%. This generous donation from the Lima Elks Lodge demonstrates their commitment to serving local communities in Allen, Putnam, and eastern Auglaize Counties.
"We've got two checks here. One is for $1,000. It comes from the Ohio Elks Association through the national organization, and we've got a check for $498 from the Lima 54 Athletic and Scholastic Fund," said Jean Zink, Lima Elks Lodge #54 Esquire.
"We are extremely grateful. The community has needed it for some time. We have a wonderful Fire and EMS (Department) here in the village, but sometimes they're already out on calls, and we're the closest ones. If we can intervene in a life-threatening situation, we need to have the equipment to be able to do it, and this allows us to do that," commented Dale Metzger, Village of Elida police chief.
For more information about the Elks, log on to https://www.elks.org/ to learn about the many programs available to youth and veterans in the community.