Lima Memorial Auxiliary awards scholarships to two students pursuing a medical field career

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two outstanding students are awarded scholarships to help them pursue a career in the medical field.

Lima Memorial Auxiliary awards scholarships to two students pursuing a medical field career

Emma Gerding, a recent graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School, and Kristen Illing, a graduate of Delphos Jefferson, were awarded the $1,500 Lima Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship during the group's summer general meeting this afternoon. The auxiliary provides scholarships to local students who aspire to  positively impact society through their chosen medical career paths.

Lima Memorial Auxiliary awards scholarships to two students pursuing a medical field career

"Every application that we receive is read and evaluated by the committee and that takes hours and hours because we read them once and then we read them twice and then I get a bottle of Aspirin and I read them again, and maybe after four or five hours I try, all of us, try to choose who we feel needs to be that perfect person," explained Bonnie Shook, service chair of the scholarship collection committee.

The Lima Memorial Auxiliary selected Gerding and Illing out of 47 applicants.

"I just wanted to say thank you, this is a great perfect opportunity," said Emma Gerding.

"Thank you so much, it really does mean a lot and every bit helps, college is really expensive so I'm really grateful for it," commented Kristen Illing.

Lima Memorial Auxiliary awards scholarships to two students pursuing a medical field career

Gerding will attend ONU this fall, while Illing will be studying at the University of Cincinnati. They have both chosen nursing as their major and aspire to become nurse practitioners in the future.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.