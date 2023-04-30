Lima Memorial Health System receives high-risk pregnancy care verification

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health Systems become the first in Ohio to achieve high-risk pregnancy care verification.
Lima Memorial has been named a level two maternal care verified facility by the joint commission's maternal levels of care verification program offered in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. They are the third facility in the country to achieve this verification, and as a level two facility, Lima Memorial has shown its ability to care for high-risk antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum conditions.
"It's just a message to moms across the board, a word of quality again. When those moms are making that decision of where to deliver, where is the safest place, where's the place I can go to get the best care? Starting here at the OB department and continuing the lifespan here at Lima Memorial," said Joan McBride, Clinical Nurse Manager - Obstetrics.
Level two verification also confirms Lima Memorial can provide level one care for low to moderate-risk pregnancies.