Lima NAACP announces partnership to help low-income families receive quality medical care

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The NAACP announcing a health partnership to help low-income families seek quality medical care.
WebDocUSA is a telehealth program that can help answer medical questions and more through the use of telemedicine. Medicaid recipients in Ohio can access the service and receive zero-cost telemedicine visits. Low-income families sometimes have no other place to turn when they need medical help, and the partnership hopes to address those concerns.
"We have to change their thought process. Right now, when a low-income family gets sick, the first thing they think of is urgent care, emergency room. If we can show them that there is an area where they can use and stay right to home and bring a doctor into their home, it's going to be a win-win. And those families need this concept," said Mike Hurley, WebDocUSA partner.
The NAACP says that the partnership between the two organizations focuses on five main game changers when it comes to serving the public; economic stability, education, health, public safety and criminal justice, and voting rights and political representation.