The Lima Police Department is currently investigating the death of man who was found outside earlier Sunday morning. LPD was dispatched to the intersection of Allentown Road and North Cole Street a little before 1 a.m.
According to LPD, when they arrived they found a 56-year-old black man laying in the road. The Allen county coroner went out with detectives to investigate and pronounced him dead. LPD will not release the name of the man until they have notified the next to kin. The cause of the death is unknown and the body will be sent to Lucas County for an autopsy.