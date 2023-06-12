LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They believe it can be part of the solution for the physician shortage in the Lima-Allen County region.
Lima Rotarians learning about the progress of the Community Medicine MD Track program between the Ohio State College of Medicine and Mercy Health-Saint Rita's. Applications are now being accepted from students entering the medical field that want to serve rural communities. The students will do two years of medical school at OSU in Columbus and then two years of clinical at St. Rita's.
"When we talk about community care, we're not just talking about primary care doctors. We're also including the specialty services as well. But it's for students who have a special connection to smaller cities and rural communities which have a very hard time recruiting physicians to those areas," explained J.J. Sreenan, M.D., program director.
Sreenan says that they have been able to recruit about 30% of recent graduates from their residency program to return to this area to start their medical career. He also believes this new joint effort with Ohio State will bring more medical professionals to the region.