LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They put out the challenge and the community responded helping the Lima Salvation Army exceed their goal.
The annual Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign met the $25,000 goal with an extra $500 to boot. Salvation Army officials say they had a lot of feedback about their challenge of "If everyone would donate a dollar". Bell ringers said people came up saying, "Here's my dollar". It worked and officials are thankful as the money raised helps them continue programming to help those needing assistance.
"It helps pay for all those summer programs we're running and it continues to pay for things that we have that are ongoing. The food pantry, social services, so it comes in and it goes right back out. But that's what it's for. Back to the community helping people," said Paul Downing, operations manager of the Lima Salvation Army.
The Lima Salvation Army is currently taking online applications for their Christmas assistance. You can apply by logging on to saangeltree.org and following the prompts. In-person applications will be starting on October 3rd.