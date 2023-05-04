LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students with Lima Senior's Construction Trades program went beyond the classroom to gain hands-on experience.
The students checked out Tuttle Construction in Lima to experience the variety of jobs they do. Students got their hands dirty by setting up steel beams used in steel buildings to tying rebar and putting scaffolding together. Not only did students get real-world experience in the field, but they got to see the number of jobs and opportunities that are here in Lima.
"Showing them how we do things they wouldn't necessarily get in school, which is really why want to bring them here. How that can be actually a career in construction, not just a temporary job to get you by to the next job but it's actually a career," stated Brent Stechschulte, vice president of Tuttle Construction.
"What I've learned over the years is their confidence in doing things. I want them to realize that they can do any of the stuff once they have the confidence to do it," commented Charles Chiow, Lima Senior Construction Trades.
Tuttle Construction says now is a great time to get in the industry with a number of projects such as the intel semiconductor facility coming to Ohio.