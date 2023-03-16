LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There will be over 100 musicians on the stage this weekend to help showcase two legendary composers.
The Lima Symphony and Chorus will be performing works from Mozart and Salieri on Saturday night at the Veterans Civic Center. There will be four vocal soloists joining them for Mozart's Requiem, which was one of the final pieces he wrote before he died.
"It is so special to have human voices on stage, not just the four soloist, but a massive chorus and we a very proud of our chorus," says Andrew Crust, Music Director for the Lima Symphony Orchestra. "That sound is just incredible. To have all of these human being singing all together in unison and this case in Latin, it creates just a wonderful, warm, and powerful effect. It really can't be missed."
The concert is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.limasymphony.com.