Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region.

The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.

"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th

