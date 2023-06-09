LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Doctors from Mercy Health-Saint Rita's are combining education with a little bit of exercise to help make people in the area healthier.
One Saturday a month, they have been holding a Walk with a Doc event at the Lima YMCA to promote physical activity. The program also gives people the chance to socialize with medical professionals as they talk about a different topic each month. The goal is not only to raise awareness but to improve the overall health of area residents.
"Basically, we just pick a topic that most people are interested in and find it beneficial and talk about it for 5 to 10 minutes," says Dr. Jia Meng, Resident Physician, Mercy Health – St. Rita's. "Whatever questions that people have, we are happy to answer, and if it's something that has been bugging you and you kind of want us to give you an opinion. We are happy right there too. Afterward, we basically go out there on the track, and I think in the summer too, sometime in the future we will pick a different place outdoors to walk."
Walk with a Doc will be moving to a new day and time, the program will be every second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. So, if you would like to check it out, the next one is June 10th at the Lima YMCA, located at 345 S. Elizabeth Street.