LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Samaritan House celebrated their 36th anniversary while raising money to continue their mission Wednesday night.
Individuals and local businesses stepped up big to contribute to this year's Raisin' Bread for Samaritan House. All money from ticket, raffle, and silent auction sales helps the shelter take in homeless and abused women and children.
Attendees could also donate money to the cause to get a song request played by the entertainment of the evening, Dueling Pianos.
With inflation driving up the costs of everything, these donations are vital to be able to keep housing women and kids in need.
"Just the operations of the shelter. We're open 24/7, 365, you know how much it costs you to go to the grocery and everything right now. It could be items, it could be just going towards utility bills, keeping the 17 room facility operating," said Brandi Schroeder, the executive director of Lima's Samaritan House.
The Samaritan House Program serves an average of 250 women and children each year.