GOMER, OH (WLIO) - It's yard sale season, and today kicked off the annual Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale! Our Nathan Kitchens made a stop in Gomer to see how the event draws small communities together.
The Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Yard Sale is here, attracting visitors nationwide to the tiniest villages to the larger cities along its 400-mile path across Ohio alone. You'll find whole neighborhoods with garage sale signs in front of their homes, and local businesses participating as well. Uncle Al's Pizza in Gomer happens to sit on Lincoln Highway, and they experience a huge boom in business during the three-day event. They say the best part about it is connecting with their small community and meeting people who may be stopping by for the first time.
"Locally, it's important to get everyone in the community together, and just really have a good day. It's the comradery with all the small-town community people," said Alan Tyrrell Jr., manager at Uncle Al's Pizza.
Just taking a stroll through Gomer, you'll find a little something for everyone. Tools, clothing, and sewing machines, and that's just scratching the surface!
"Essentially, this being one of the oldest crossroads in history, you're going to find a bunch of unique antiques out here," added Tyrrell.
At Gomer Congregational Church, we caught up with two kids who are taking part by selling cookies and lemonade for shoppers looking for a refreshing summer treat.
"Because we're raising money for the church. Maybe they want lemonade," commented Zoey and Wyatt Diller.
The residents of Gomer love taking part because they can catch up with neighbors, knowing their community even more. They find this more important than just raising money.
"I'm so excited to be a part of it. I just moved here from Florida and this is my first time having a sale. It's just wonderful. There's so many nice people. It's just wonderful to gather with the people," stated Lina Ross-Colabianchi, Gomer resident.
The yard sale only runs through Saturday. Come out and find great deals, and make new friends along the way.