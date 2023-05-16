VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - 64 Lincolnview students gave a short presentation to visitors on a historical, entertainment, or sports figure that they have been researching since April.
As part of the project, the students had to write a five-paragraph essay on their subject, create a visual display, and dress up like their topic for their presentation. So, we talked to the students about what they learned while doing their research.
Nicholas Post did his presentation on Roman leader Julius Caesar, “He was a very powerful military leader. He had many accomplishments. All though he wasn’t very kind, he achieved what his goals were.”
Vayda Stegaman did her presentation on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, “That she was in an accident when she was 18, and that is how she really found her art. While she was recovering, she found the love for painting.”
Landon Osborn did his presentation on Revolutionary War patriot Paul Revere, “Without him, the people would not know that the British were coming. Because he alerted that the British were coming and they wouldn’t know the British were coming without him and the people that were with him.”
This is the fifth year that Lincolnview fourth graders have done the Wax Museum project.