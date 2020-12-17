Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 17, 2020.
Auglaize and Hancock County have two new deaths each. Allen, Putnam, Mercer, and Van Wert County added 1 death each. Allen County has the largest increase in cases today with 148, Hancock went up 110 cases, Shelby increased 73 cases, Auglaize 54, and Putnam 41. Mercer and Van Wert added 32 cases each, Hardin 26, Logan 24, and Paulding 23.
As for statewide numbers, there were 117 new deaths and over 11,000 new cases. There were 148 people admitted to the hospital and 110 were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 427,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.