LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friends, family, and a Lima official celebrated the birthday of an 89-year-old who never gave up his passion.
A party was held on Sunday for Otis "Junior" Rodgers, who turned 89 on July 6th. Rodgers lost a portion of his leg several years ago, leaving him unable to ride a motorcycle for the longest time.
That is, until his friend Mac connected him with a mechanic in Convoy, Ohio. From there, he was able to modify his barely-ridden two wheeled Harley-Davidson into an accessible trike.
The city of Lima also recognized Rodgers at the party for his longevity and refusal to let an injury keep him off his bike.
"Not too often now. I only have one leg, so every once in a while I ride it," Otis "Junior" Rodgers said.
"When I would go over there and ask him "Hey, you feel like riding?" and he would say no. And there would be times I come over and he would be sitting there waiting on me. Sitting there waiting on me to ride. And he knows his limitations very well. He still has the desire and umption to straddle the saddle," explained Rodgers' friend Mac McDonald, who is a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
The Lima chapter of the Christian Motorcycle association attended the party to show their support and bless Otis' bike.