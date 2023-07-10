Local man turning 90 shares his passion of flying radio-controlled airplanes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When you found something you enjoy doing for around eight decades, it's more than a hobby it is a passion.
David Baum has been building and flying model and radio-controlled airplanes since the late 1940s and that love of flying has not gone away in all that time. This Friday he will be turning 90 years old and enjoys it when he can get his airplanes up in the air.
"I would not have any idea how many airplanes I've built, crashed (laughs), and what have you through the years. But it's been a phenomenal hobby," says David Baum, Radio Controlled Airplane Flyer.
That hobby spurred him and others to form the Lima Area Radio Kontrol Society or LARKS back in 1964, he feels lucky that he is still flying.
"It's just been like a growth you wouldn't believe and it's great to have my friends out here today. We all come out here, the AM Flyers is what we call ourselves," adds Baum. "This is a great hobby, a great sport for a lot of people. We have a big thriving club now."
Baum and the rest of the LARKS club will be hosting their 25th Big Bird Fly-in on July 22nd. The public is invited to check out a variety of radio-controlled airplanes and jets that day at the LARKS field between Delphos and Elida on State Route 309. You can find out more about the LARKS by visiting their Facebook page.