LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area sheriff's offices getting state money to help with their fight against illegal drugs.
Governor Mike DeWine announced three million dollars have been handed out to 44 law enforcement agencies statewide. Locally, the Allen County Sheriff's Office is getting nearly $89,000, and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office is receiving a little over $76,000. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office getting $5,000. Logan and Shelby Counties receiving a little over $6,000 each. The funds can be used to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply in their counties.