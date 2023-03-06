LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This year's tax day is April 18, and you might be the one in three Americans who just found that out.
A new survey finds that nearly 30% of Americans don't know when the deadline to file their taxes is. For Gen Z, more than 50% of them have no idea. For some who do know, many Americans will procrastinate on filing their taxes this year. People living in Wyoming are the top procrastinators based on state, while Ohio residents are on top of their taxes the most. Finding tax filing complicated, stressful, and time-consuming are all reasons people choose to wait to do them.