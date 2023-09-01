LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races are celebrating their 15th anniversary this Labor Day weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
This annual family-friendly event started at 7 a.m. Friday and will continue until midnight on Sunday, September 3rd. Admission is $15 for a day pass, $25 for a three-day pass, and free for children 12 and under. At Max's, visitors can browse the 1,800 vendors offering various items, including dogs, guns, antiques, trader items, tools, clothes, jewelry, and much more. The event also features 50 food vendors and the exciting water dog races that have become a tradition.
"Our big attraction is the water dog races, and we have those this evening starting at 6 o'clock, tomorrow on Saturday at 5 p.m., and then Sunday at 11 a.m. If you've never seen them, I'm telling you it's worth a visit. It's so fun to watch them. So, that is a big event for us, and then we also have karaoke in the evenings. We're very fortunate to have a band called the Danner Boys, and they will always perform live in the evening as well," stated Amy McCluer, employee.
For a complete list of events and additional information, please visit http://maxstraderdays.com/.