LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Lima visited on the final day of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's workshops to see the progress residents are making towards becoming homeowners.
The three-day home buying workshop concluded on Sunday. The national organization NACA offers mortgages with no down payment, closing costs, or fees.
Owning a home helps families build generational wealth and studies have shown that children living in homes owned, not rented, by their parents tend to perform better in school. Many people just don't know where to start to buy a house, but the workshops walked them through everything they needed to know.
"People come and they go through the four steps. They do a home buyer workshop, step one. Step two, they upload their information, step three, they meet one-on-one with a NACA counselor, and step four, they're underwritten for NACA's best in America mortgage," explained Bruce Marks, the founder and CEO of NACA.
"Being able to have someone come in and walk with residents through the home buying process is very important," added Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith. "It can be a scary process but today and Friday and Saturday was really about helping people get over that fear and the next step, but also getting them qualified to be able to purchase a home."
Over 500 people participated in the workshops to take those first steps towards home ownership.